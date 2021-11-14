New Alzheimer’s Research Facility Opens In Starr County

Starr County officials are touting the opening of a new Alzheimer’s research center in Rio Grande City.

Officials have cut the ribbon for El Faro Health and Therapeutics founded by the former Starr County Health Authority, Dr. Antonio Falcon, and his son, Dr, James Falcon, along with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation.

The center will focus on research to bring an earlier diagnosis of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and in turn, new treatments. There is at least one treatment that’s been approved for use in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The Falcons say the research done at El Faro will open the door to more such treatments.