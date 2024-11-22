New Arrest Made In A 4-Year-Old Brownsville Murder-For-Hire Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Four years later, a fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in a Brownsville murder-for-hire case. Authorities Friday brought Cynthia Margarita Olvera before a judge on capital murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Adela Martinez four years ago this month.

Olvera is the girlfriend of 40-year-old Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, who investigators say hired two men to have Martinez, his ex-wife, killed. Martinez was found dead in her Dana Avenue apartment November 2nd 2020.

Olvera’s arrest comes days after Martinez’s purported killer pleaded guilty to a charge of murder – the plea coming one week into his capital murder trial. His accomplice had also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in September. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing next month.