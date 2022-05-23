LOCAL

New Arrest Warrant Out For Well-Connected Politiquero

jsalinasBy
An Edinburg man arrested two weeks ago in an alleged bribery and kickback scheme is facing arrest again on a charge of violating his probation in a 2018 DWI case.

The McAllen Monitor reports probation officials have filed a motion to revoke the community supervision of Miguel Angel Garza, claiming his arrest on the federal bribery charges constitutes a violation of the terms of his DWI guilty plea.

The 51-year-old Garza was arrested May 10th on charges contained in a federal indictment. It alleges he was part of a bribery scheme to secure the votes of two former Edinburg city council members to award city contracts to a specific business owner. The alleged corruption took place between June 2019 and March 2020, during the time Garza was on community supervision.

