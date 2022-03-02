New Biden Pandemic Plan: Closer To Normal For The Nation

(AP) — President Joe Biden’s White House is outlining a strategy it says will allow Americans to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. It’s time to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” the White House said Wednesday.

The 90-page National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan spells out initiatives and investments. They’re meant to continue to drive down serious illness and deaths while preparing for potential new variants and providing employers and schools the resources to remain open.

One highlight is a new “test to treat” plan to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to people who test positive for the virus