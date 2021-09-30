NATIONAL

New Biden Rules Would Limit Arrest, Deportation Of Migrants

By 30 views
0
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

The new guidelines replace interim rules issued in February and blocked by a federal judge in August as part of a lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden faces bipartisan criticism over his approach to immigration following his administration’s handling of a large camp of mostly Haitian immigrants at the southern U.S. border.

 

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts, Lava Fountains Form In Park

Previous article

Congress Passes Bill To Avert Partial Government Shutdown

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL