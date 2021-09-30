New Biden Rules Would Limit Arrest, Deportation Of Migrants

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country without permission or are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

The new guidelines replace interim rules issued in February and blocked by a federal judge in August as part of a lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden faces bipartisan criticism over his approach to immigration following his administration’s handling of a large camp of mostly Haitian immigrants at the southern U.S. border.