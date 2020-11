A New Braunfels officer who tased a driver in January is no longer on the job. Body camera video released on Monday shows Kaleb Meyer stopping the man for a “dirty license plate,” but then using a taser on him twice because he took too long to pull over.

The mayor of New Braunfels calls Meyer’s actions unacceptable, saying it doesn’t represent the police department. Meyer underwent more training after the incident, but he has since resigned.