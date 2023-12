Brownsville’s “bring your own beer” establishments will have to close earlier under a new ordinance that took effect this week. The ordinance sets the closing time for BYOB locations at 2:15 a.m.

Brownsville police say the ordinance was needed because some establishments were staying open until 6 a.m. That led to a high number of early-morning service calls for intoxicated suspects. The ordinance took effect on Tuesday.