New California Gun Control Law Mimics Texas Abortion Measure

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters at Del Mar Fairgrounds on Feb. 18, 2022, in Del Mar, Calif. Newsom announced Friday, July 22, he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — California is punching back against two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law. He plans to sign the bill Friday, a month after conservative justices overturned women’s constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.

Newsom is stitching the two controversial topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes several types of illegal weapons. They would be awarded at least $10,000 in civil damages.

Lawmakers patterned the bill after a Texas law allowing citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.