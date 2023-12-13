New Charges Brought Against Man Accused In Vehicle Crash Deaths Of Eight Migrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities say the man who plowed his SUV into a group of migrants outside a Brownsville shelter – was – under the influence of drugs and he’s been hit with new charges of intoxication manslaughter.

34-year-old George Alvarez now faces a 26-count indictment containing the original eight counts of manslaughter, eight new counts of intoxication manslaughter, and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Eight migrants died when Alvarez sped his Range Rover through a red light, struck a curb, and careened into the group of mostly Venezuelan men waiting at a bus stop outside the Ozanam Center the morning of May 7th.

Brownsville police determined Alvarez was not drunk at the time but authorities had been waiting on the results of toxicology tests to determine if he was high. It’s not clear if the new indictment will delay Alvarez’s trial which has been scheduled to start February 26th.