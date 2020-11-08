New Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases In Starr County Connected To Funeral

A spike in new coronavirus cases in Starr County is being traced to a recent funeral. The McAllen Monitor reports Starr County officials suspect as many as 16 cases of coronavirus are tied to attendance at the funeral in Rio Grande City and the burial in La Grulla. Officials expect the number to grow. The funeral was for a La Grulla man in his 30’s.

The county has since sent a memo to all funeral homes reminding them to reinforce public health guidelines related to crowds and gatherings. A total of 3,620 residents of Starr County have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic was confirmed to be in Texas in mid-March, and 187 people have died of the disease, according to the Texas Department of Health Services.