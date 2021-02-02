New Coronavirus Cases Rising, Keeping COVID Hospitalization Rates High In The Valley

Some disturbing new numbers in the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the Valley. Hidalgo County health officials Tuesday reported an alarming 1,172 new infections.

The majority of the new cases date to the last two weeks of January. But officials warn the number indicates the coronavirus remains pervasive in the community, and that not enough people are taking the simple precautions that can slow the spread of the disease.

Officials also say the large number of new infections will inevitably mean large numbers of new hospital patients at a time when hospitals are on the brink of becoming overburdened.

State health officials say the Valley currently has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 patients in the hospital. That rate is keeping the Valley above the threshhold set by Governor Abbott that requires businesses to operate at only 50 percent capacity.