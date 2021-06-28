WORLD

New Coronavirus Rules Enacted For Moscow Restaurants

A waiter serves customers outside the Moments bar as they haven't got QR codes of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. Restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections. As proof of vaccination for entering a restaurant, customers must visit a government website and get a QR code, a digital pattern designed to be read by a scanner. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

(AP) — Restaurants and cafes in Moscow have started requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections.

All Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars from Monday must admit only customers who have been vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, or can provide a negative coronavirus test from the previous 72 hours.

As proof of vaccination for entering a restaurant, customers must visit a government website and get a QR code, a digital pattern designed to be read by a scanner. The new restrictions come as Moscow has registered soaring infection levels.

 

