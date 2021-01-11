New Coronavirus Strain In Nueces County

Nueces County has become the second county in Texas to confirm the presence of the new, more contagious, strain of the coronavirus.

County health officials confirmed Sunday that a patient had tested positive for the coronavirus variant – a man who they say is between 60 and 70 years old and who recently traveled to Britain where the new strain was first identified. The man is in isolation at home.

The new strain first showed up in Harris County last week in a Houston man who had no travel history. A case of the variant strain has also been confirmed in Matamoros. A 56-year-old British man is hospitalized there and reportedly is on a ventilator.