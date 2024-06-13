New Court Hearing Set For Indicted Local Headstone Maker

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A judge has set a $300,000 bond for a local headstone maker accused of ripping off his customers. Noie Hesbrook the Third was brought before a judge on a felony charge of theft, three weeks after he was arrested in Louisiana.

Hesbrook had been the subject of a fugitive warrant since fleeing Starr County ahead of a court hearing back in March. Hesbrook owned Starr County Monuments and is accused in a Starr County grand jury indictment of stealing at least $135,000 from dozens of grieving families who paid him to create and install headstones for their lost loved ones.