New COVID Variant Is Detected In Houston Wastewater

Houston health officials are keeping an eye on a new COVID strain that is causing a surge in cases across the country. This summer surge is still moderate in Texas but doctors are asking people to get checked out if they have symptoms.

The new strain KP.3 is not causing severe illness, bringing headaches and other respiratory issues not unlike an allergy flare-up. In recent tests posted by the city of Houston’s wastewater monitoring dashboard, the detected viral load for this strain of COVID is up 220 percent as compared to data obtained in July 2020.