New Crew From US, Russia And UAE Arrives At Space Station

In this image from NASA TV, the four astronauts including United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, third left gather, during the welcoming ceremony, on the International Space Station, Friday, March 3, 2023. A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. The new arrivals include United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, the first astronaut from the Arab world who will spend an extended time in space. Al-Neyadi is only the second person from the UAE to rocket into orbit. (NASA TV via AP)

(AP) — A new crew from the United States, Russia and United Arab Emirates has arrived at the International Space Station. Friday’s docking was delayed an hour because of a switch problem with one of the capsule’s docking hooks.

SpaceX flight controllers in California scrambled to come up with a software fix, as the capsule remained 65 feet from the station. The same problem cropped up shortly after Thursday’s liftoff from Florida. The capsule’s four-man crew includes the first person from the Arab world who will spend an extended time in orbit.

