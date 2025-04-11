New Dallas Police Chief Named

The city of Dallas has named a new police chief. Daniel Comeaux is the current Special Agent in Charge at the Houston office of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert says Comeaux has a proven track record of addressing complex crime challenges. She says she’s confident the 33-year law enforcement veteran can continue the trend of crime numbers declining in the city.

Comeaux will replace Eddie Garcia, who left the position last fall to become the assistant city manager in Austin, overseeing public safety. Comeaux will become Dallas’ 31st police chief. He will be formally introduced a week from Monday.