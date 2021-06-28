New Data Shows Kids Mental Health Suffered During Pandemic

New numbers show kids across the nation have suffered during the pandemic when it comes to their mental health. In the past year, there’s been a 30-percent increase in 12-to-17-year-olds seeking help.

Amy Knight, President of the non-profit Children’s Hospital Association, says many are suffering from anxiety and depression and they blame social isolation. She’s calling on Congress and state legislatures to pass laws that expand mental health services to pediatricians and schools. She also says adults should not treat the subject like it’s a stigma.