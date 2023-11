Civil rights groups want to put an end to Operation Lone Star. They’re hoping new data on police chases near the Texas border will be enough to end it.

Alison Parker with Human Rights Watch says vehicle chases by state law enforcement have killed at least 74 people. She says that’s much higher than previously reported.

The head of the State Troopers is defending the tactics saying, without them, all you’re doing is rewarding the Mexican cartels.