New Delay In FAA Assessment Of Space-X Boca Chica Operations

For a second time, the FAA has pushed back the release of its environmental assessment of rapidly expanding SpaceX operations on Boca Chica Beach.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it will take another month to complete the assessment, and has set March 28th as the new target date for the report’s release.

The FAA says it’s still poring through nearly 20,000 public comments it received in response to its draft environmental assessment dating back to September. The FAA is assessing the various impacts the development and planned launch of the giant Starship rocket will have on the surrounding area.

During his address last week updating the Starship development, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he was optimistic for a “finding of no significant impact” which would be a crucial step in getting a license for Starship’s first orbital launch.

However, the FAA could also order a more in-depth environmental study – an order Musk said would likely prompt him to move launch operations from Boca Chica to Florida.