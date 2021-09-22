New Details Emerge After Immigrants Escape ICE Custody

New details emerge after a group of illegal immigrants escape the custody of immigration officials.

On Tuesdday, KRGV reported that on Monday several Haitian immigrants overcame Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on a bus contracted by ICE to take them from Del Rio to Brownsville. The immigrants got away and ran off into the bushes.

The report says ICE called on the Kleberg County Sheriff’s office in Kingsville for assistance and together the officers and ICE agents were able to round up the Haitians late Monday. There are no reports of injuries.