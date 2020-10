New details emerge in the investigation of the death of a Fort Bliss Army Captain.

Arrest affidavits of two suspects reveal Captain Malcolm Perry’s death was purposeful and related to a former love interest. The report says Perry’s vehicle was rammed by a Jeep on October 11th causing Perry to wreck and die from his injuries.

A former love interest was a passenger in the Jeep who allegedly egged the driver on to ram Perry’s car. The investigation is ongoing.