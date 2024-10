In this image made from a video provided by KGW8, authorities investigate smoke pouring out of a ballot box on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Vancouver, Wash. (KGW8 via AP)

Police are releasing new details about the suspect accused of setting off incendiary devices at ballot boxes in Washington and Oregon.

The Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday the suspect is believed to be between 30- and 40-years-old with short or balding hair and was seen pulling up to one of the ballot boxes in a Volvo.

Police say he has a “wealth of experience in metal fabrication and welding” and that it’s “very possible” that he will strike again at other drop box locations.