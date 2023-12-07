New Director Of Aviation Named For McAllen International

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The deputy director of McAllen International Airport is now the top director. The city has named Jeremy Santoscoy the airport’s new Director of Aviation.

Santoscoy takes over for Elizabeth Suarez who left recently to take the post of CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce.

Santoscoy has been with the city of McAllen in airport and transportation capacities for 18 years, and the city says he’s been instrumental in securing federal grants and other funds for the airport’s $26 million expansion project, and in signing airport partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys and the UTRGV Vaqueros.