New Donna Schools Superintendent Officially On The Job

The Donna school district has its next superintendent. Angela Dominguez, who school trustees last month unanimously named the lone finalist, is officially on the job today.

In a welcoming statement from the Donna school board, trustees said Dominguez’s background and prior experiences fit in with the dynamics, culture, and expectations of the district.

Dominguez comes to Donna from Colorado Springs, where she was the school district’s deputy superintendent. She takes over for Dr. Hafedh Azaiez who’d been with the Donna ISD for almost three years.