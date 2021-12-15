New Edinburg Mayor Promising More Citizen Involvement At City Hall

The new mayor of Edinburg says he plans to involve more citizens in the decision-making process at City Hall during his time as mayor.

Speaking with 710 KURV following his runoff victory Tuesday, Ramiro Garza says regular residents will be among the various groups he’ll get input from, especially when it comes to his forward-looking 2040 Vision plan for the city.

Garza says that for his 2040 Vision plan, there’ll be multiple town halls where the public can present their ideas on upgrading infrastructure, improving drainage and flood control, and improving and beautifying downtown.

Garza is also promising to not ignore any part of the city as Edinburg continues its rapid growth, and says there’ll be more openness at City Hall.