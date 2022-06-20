New Emergency Medical Air Service Arrives In The Valley

There is a new air ambulance service for the Rio Grande Valley. Colorado-based Air Methods has set up emergency air medical operations at Mid Valley Airport in Weslaco.

The service, called AirLift Texas, promises to cover the entire Valley from Roma to South Padre Island, with patient transport to hospitals within the Valley Baptist Health System and South Texas Health System.

The company is utilizing a Eurocopter EC-130 single-engine helicopter, and has a team of four pilots, four paramedics, and four nurses. Air Methods started local operations on June 1st but will have an official ribbon-cutting event June 30th at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.