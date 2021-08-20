New England Preps For 1st Hurricane In 30 Years With Henri

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

(AP) — New Englanders bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years are hauling boats out of the water and taking other precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday. It says impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

The last time the region had a direct hit from a hurricane was exactly 30 years ago Thursday, when Bob — a Category 2 storm — killed 17 people.