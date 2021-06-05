NATIONAL

New England’s Success Against COVID-19 Could Be A Model

Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett, Program Director of Family Medicine Residency at Boston Medical Center, Thursday, June 3, 2021. States, such as Massachusetts, with high vaccination rates are reporting plunging COVID-19 cases, multiple days without deaths and health care workers who've gone weeks without treating a patient. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

(AP) — New England is giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse into the future if more Americans get vaccinated. The six-state region has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. and is seeing sustained drops in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Massachusetts officials for the first time declared none of the state’s communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission. In Rhode Island, coronavirus hospitalizations have hit their lowest levels in months. And in Vermont, there hadn’t been a COVID-19 death in over two weeks until Friday.

 

