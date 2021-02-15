New Enrollment Window Opens For Health Insurance Shoppers

This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Health insurance shoppers stuck in a bad plan or unable to find coverage have a new option for help. A sign-up window opened Monday for government insurance markets and runs through May 15 in most U.S. states. (HealthCare.gov via AP)

Health insurance shoppers stuck in a bad plan or unable to find coverage have a new option for help.

A sign-up window opened Monday for government insurance markets and runs through May 15 in most U.S. states. It’s available for people who don’t have coverage through work, and it is expected to make finding a plan less of a hassle for people who lost their jobs.

The Affordable Care Act created state-based insurance markets for people to buy individual coverage either for themselves or their family. President Joe Biden ordered the markets to reopen late last month.