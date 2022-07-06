NATIONAL

New Evacuations For Communities Near California Forest Fire

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(AP) — Evacuation orders have been expanded for remote communities near a wildfire that’s chewing through California forests. The Sierra Nevada Gold Country fire tripled in size to about 6.1 square miles Tuesday. The fire erupted on the Fourth of July at a recreation area packed with people. Between 85 to 100 celebrating at a river were forced to take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman says they were safely evacuated. Evacuations are in place for parts of Amador and Calaveras counties. Redman suggested fireworks or a barbeque as a possible fire cause.

 

Fred Cruz

Appeals Arguments Set On Immigrants Brought To US As Kids

Previous article

Hurricane Bonnie Off Mexico Briefly Season’s 1st Major Storm

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL