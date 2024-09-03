New Federal Funding Allocated To Valley Migrant Aid Groups

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Another round of federal funding is being sent to the Valley to help provide humanitarian assistance to migrants who continue to pass through South Texas. Almost $18 million will be divided among two nonprofit organizations – Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, as well as the city of Brownsville.

The funding is in addition to $17.7 million provided to several other local entities back in April. Those included the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, Team Brownsville, the Salvation Army, and the city of McAllen.

Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who announced the funds, acknowledged there’s been a decline in migrant crossings in recent months but says the additional money will help border cities and organizations prepare for a future surge. The funds are being allocated from the DHS Shelter and Services Program.