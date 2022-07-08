New Harlingen Mayor Moves Forward On Transparency Promises

She campaigned on improving transparency at City Hall, and newly-elected Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda is wasting no time implementing those improvements.

During her first City Commission meeting last week, Sepulveda proposed a resolution to require commissioners to publicly declare any conflicts of interest with any items on a commission agenda. Commissioners would be asked at the start of each meeting.

In addition, Sepulveda is working to broadcast the City Commission meetings on the city’s own cable channel. That would be in addition to live-streaming the meetings on the city’s webpage.