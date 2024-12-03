New Hidalgo County Courthouse Passes Final Inspection, Gets Certificate Of Occupancy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County finally has the document it needs to open its new courthouse.

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza confirmed to 710 KURV Tuesday that the city has issued the county a certificate of occupancy. That means the new 7-story courthouse passed its recent re-inspection. The re-inspection was required in order to ensure the myriad construction flaws that plagued the new courthouse and delayed its opening had been repaired.

The certificate now paves the way for the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to inspect the courthouse prisoner holding facilities. If it’s determined they comply with state jail standards, the county can begin to move in.

Officials are hoping to have the new courthouse open to the public before the end of the year.