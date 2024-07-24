New Hidalgo County Courthouse Suffers Another Construction-Related Setback

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A new construction defect is threatening to further delay the opening of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse. Officials have discovered water leaking in between the outside stucco and the outer walls of the building – a problem that will require removing and replacing all of the stucco.

The latest setback was disclosed by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez in a podcast with the Rio Grande Guardian. The water leakage was discovered following recent rains, and Cortez said it would be unwise to start making repairs during hurricane season.

The new 7-story courthouse has been plagued by numerous construction defects that have delayed its opening for more than two years. Officials had planned for it to be in operation in the spring of 2022.