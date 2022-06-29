TX Gov. Abbott Announces New Border Security Steps Following Migrant Deaths

The big rig used in this week’s deadly smuggling attempt in Texas wasn’t searched at several highway checkpoints despite the fact that dozens of illegal immigrants were packed in the back. Governor Greg Abbott says the state is taking steps to fix that security loophole.

The Republican said state troopers will be checking trucks at highway checkpoints. He appeared with Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw at one of the international bridges in Eagle Pass.

Their event came after more than 50 illegal immigrants died after being found stuffed into a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.