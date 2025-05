Starting today, an updated driver’s license called the REAL ID will be needed to get through airport security. So, what if you don’t have one?

Patty Mancha, who’s a TSA spokeswoman for Texas, says that travelers will be pulled out of the security line. They’ll be interviewed by an agent to determine their identity.

So, if you don’t have a REAL ID and need to fly, she says come to the airport even earlier than normal.