New, Improved Interchange Flyover Now Open

It’s open – the new, wider direct connector built as part of the massive makeover of the McAllen-Pharr-Edinburg interchange.

The first of four new flyovers opened over the weekend, taking southbound I-69C drivers west to McAllen or east to Pharr.

If you’re heading west, you stay in the right lane and take Exit 1A. If heading east, you should be in the left lane and take Exit 1B to merge onto I-2.

The next big traffic change during the interchange reconstruction project will come in mid-July when the eastbound overpass connecting Edinburg and Pharr is shut down.