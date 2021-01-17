New, Increased Supply Of Coronavirus Vaccines Coming To Providers Next Month

State health officials say they’re planning to ramp up the distribution of coronavirus vaccines to registered health care providers across Texas.

However, the distribution won’t begin until next month, and the number of doses they receive will depend, in part, on the federal government.

The medical director for the Rio Grande Valley region of the Texas Department of Health, Dr. Emily Prot, says the state will be able to distribute vaccines to providers – at capacity – starting February 1st. The new distributions include the necessary second dose of the vaccine, which the federal government has been holding in reserve.

However, Dr. Prot says the ability of vaccine manufacturers to speed up production will mean a greater supply being sent to local vaccine providers, which they should begin to receive after the first of February.