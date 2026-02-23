(South Padre Island, TX) — The Department of Homeland Security is releasing more information about a deadly shooting on South Padre Island. Twenty-three-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez was shot and killed at the intersection of Padre Boulevard and Marlin Street last March. Homeland Security Investigations special agents were assisting South Padre Island police with traffic control following an accident when a car hit one of the agents. A Homeland Security spokesperson says Martinez deliberately hit the agent, leading another agent to fire defensive shots. Martinez was wounded and died after he was taken to the hospital. The shooting is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.