New Initiative Launched To Treat Students’ Pandemic-Caused Mental Health Trauma

With the evidence clear that the COVID pandemic sparked a mental health crisis among many school students, Hidalgo County has launched a post-pandemic initiative focusing on their recovery.

The county is partnering with Hope Family Health Center for the initiative that will provide specialized training to school district counselors to address the mental health trauma suffered by students. Since the pandemic hit, school districts across the Valley have reported a drop in student performance.

The county is providing the Hope Center $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the training initiative. 16 school districts have signed up to participate.