Texas sheriffs will soon be forced to work hand-in-hand with federal agents. It’s a move to identify and deport illegal immigrants who are found in county jails.

Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland supports the move. He says it will keep Texans safe by aligning the state with the Trump Administration’s tough new immigration policies.

Deputies will get training on how to spot non-citizens during the booking process. That information will be put into a Homeland Security database