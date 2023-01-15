NATIONAL

New Jersey Home Explodes With Firefighters Inside; 5 Injured

Aftermath of a house explosion on Ramapo Avenue in Pompton Lakes, N.J., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring several of them and sending a few to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said. (Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring five and sending two to a hospital for treatment of burns.

The Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said on its Facebook page that crews were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and were using a thermal imaging camera when “the home literally exploded.”

All were able to get out on their own. Two were sent to a hospital where they were treated for burns and released. Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene. A state fire marshal and Public Service Electric & Gas are investigating.

