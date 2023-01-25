NATIONAL

New Lawsuits Target State Restrictions On Abortion Pills

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia and North Carolina challenging the states' restrictions on the use of abortion pills. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

(AP) — Supporters of abortion rights have filed separate lawsuits challenging abortion pill restrictions in North Carolina and West Virginia.

The lawsuits were filed Wednesday. They are the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that state limits on the drugs run afoul of the federal authority of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency has approved the abortion pill as a safe and effective method for ending pregnancy. More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery.

Ship Sinks Between S. Korea And Japan; 2 Dead, 8 Missing

Previous article

Spain: 1 Dead In Attack With Bladed Weapon At Church

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL