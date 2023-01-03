New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg

There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals.

The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas Health System. ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation – a potentially-life-saving program for a patient whose heart or lungs are failing.

Doctors say an ECMO machine can buy time for a patient by providing a bridge to recovery or to a transplant. Until now, patients, such as those with severe COVID-19 and needing to be on ECMO, had to be transferred to a hospital outside of the Valley.