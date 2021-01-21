New Mass Vaccination Clinic Going Up In McAllen Convention Center Friday

A new mass coronavirus vaccination clinic has been announced for Friday in McAllen. The clinic will be conducted at the McAllen Convention Center and vaccines will be administered to frontline healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older who have certain chronic medical conditions.

A limited number of vaccines are available, and you will need to pre-register in order to get a shot.

You can do that online at www.mcallen.net/preregisterhere or in the parking lot of the Performing Arts Center all day today.

The clinic is being sponsored by the city of McAllen, the McAllen ISD, and Hidalgo County.