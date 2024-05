File photo: People gather around a makeshift memorial just outside of a mall where several people were killed in a mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

An 11-foot tall memorial in honor of the Allen mass shooting victims is on display, one year to the day after a shooter took eight lives.

The memorial was uncovered early Monday at the Allen Premium Outlets where the shooting occurred on May 6th. The memorial is located at the northwest interior section of the mall, adjacent to community seating and flagpoles.

Constructed of hand-painted stainless steel, it weighs some 1,800 pounds. There are also eight wind chimes that honor those who died.