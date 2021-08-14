NATIONAL

New Mexico School Year Off To Deadly Start Amid Gun Violence

By 32 views
0
In this image from taken from video courtesy of Ryan Laughlin/KOB 4 TV Albuquerque Police Department officers search a student after a shooting at Washington Middle School which left at least one student dead and another in custody, police said Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Only a few days into the new school year and New Mexico's largest district was left reeling from the shooting. Authorities said Friday's shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old. (Ryan Laughlin/KOB 4 TV via AP)

(AP) — It’s only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and landed another in custody. Authorities say Friday’s shooting was an isolated incident between two Washington Middle School students who were believed to be about 13 years old. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was heartbroken and that more needs to be done to address gun violence. The shootings come as Mayor Tim Keller convened his latest session with other officials to talk about curbing violence and crime in the city.

 

Federal Judge Extends Court Order Blocking Abbott Order Restricting Transportation Of Migrants

Previous article

Fred May Regain Tropical Storm Strength As It Nears Florida

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL