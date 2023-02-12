New Mexico State Players Interviewed About Alleged Hazing

FILE - New Mexico State's Ivan Aurrecoechea shoots against New Mexico during an NCAA college basketball game Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M. New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy. (Nathan J. Fish/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP, File)

FILE - New Mexico State's Ivan Aurrecoechea shoots against New Mexico during an NCAA college basketball game Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M. New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy. (Nathan J. Fish/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP, File)