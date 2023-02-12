New Mexico State Players Interviewed About Alleged Hazing

FILE - New Mexico State's Ivan Aurrecoechea shoots against New Mexico during an NCAA college basketball game Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Cruces, N.M. New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023. The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy. (Nathan J. Fish/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP, File)
The chancellor at New Mexico State says players on the basketball team were interviewed by school personnel about an alleged hazing incident that led to the suspension of the program.
In a letter to the school community, chancellor Dan Arvizu said he was heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Arvizu said the team, which arrived back in Las Cruces after their game at California Baptist was canceled, would remain under suspension until further notice. His letter came out a few hours after two players, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler, announced on social media that they were leaving the team.
