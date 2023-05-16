NATIONAL

New Mexico Teen Who Killed Three Fired At Random

jsalinasBy
Police say the teenager who killed three and wounded six others in a New Mexico neighborhood roamed and shot at random.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the incident unfolded, according to Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

He said in a video statement posted on Facebook last night that the yet-unnamed shooter strolled through the neighborhood with at least three guns, including an AR-15 style rifle, and randomly fired at things including cars and houses. Police fatally shot him when they arrived.

